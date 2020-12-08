Vijay's selfie to Anushka-Virat's pregnancy announcement: Most retweeted and liked tweets of the year

The year is coming to an end and Twitter has shared a list of most tweeted, retweeted and liked posts of 2020. This included varied range of hashtags such as movies, TV shows, sports, people and quoted tweet in India and worldwide.

Most liked

The Most Liked Tweet of 2020 is Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli’s announcement that the couple is expecting their first child and the actress is due in January 2021.

Kohli had shared a photo of the two of them with the caption, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021".

Most retweeted

The Most Retweeted Tweet of 2020 is Thalapathy Vijay’s selfie with his fans that he had clicked in February while he was in Neyveli.

The selfie that went viral before physical distancing due to COVID-19 was mandated in the country was taken by the Kollywood star from on top of his vanity van with in Neyveli, Tamil Nadu, while shooting for his film, Master.

Most quoted

The Most Quoted Tweet of 2020 is Amitabh Bachchan’s post that the veteran actor had shared on July 11 that he has been tested positive for COVID-19.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek were admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital on July 11 after their coronavirus diagnosis.

Abhishek's wife Aishwarya was also briefly in the hospital and returned home on July 27th after testing negative for the virus. Their eight-year-old daughter, who also tested positive, also recovered and returned home with Aishwarya. Amitabh Bachchan's wife Jaya Bachchan tested negative.

Hashtag - Movie talks

Twitter also announced that, as expected, #Covid19 was the most used hashtag of the year.

The Most Tweeted Movie Hashtags of the year includes late actor Sushant Singh Rajput starrer #DilBechara, Suriya’s recently released film #SooraraiPottru and Mahesh Babu’s #SarileruNeekevvaru.

The primary reason behind the trend was the fact that Dil Bechara was Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film which he finished before his death. The actor died by suicide on June 14 in Mumbai.

Shows of 2020

Bigg Boss garnered attention among the audience as the most talked-about Hindi TV show of the year.

Web series too were a big favourite among entertainment seekers. While the much-awaited Mirzapur 2 led web series conversations, viewers also celebrated global shows of different languages, with Money Heist being the most talked-about international web series in India. The show also made it to the top three most talked-about web series of the year in India.

In a press release, the Managing Director, Twitter India, Manish Maheshwari has said, “Being the year it has been, conversation on Twitter in 2020 was unique. From the fight against this global pandemic, rejoicing in celebratory moments, standing up for those communities impacted by the pandemic, to bonding over rediscovered shows, interests and memes, India came together beautifully on Twitter this year.”

The results are based on the total number of retweets /likes /quote tweets by Twitter accounts in India between January 1 and November 15 this year.