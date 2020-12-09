'Queen' web series wins international acclaim

The web series Queen starring Ramya Krishnan has won the Best Original Series at Singapore’s Asian Acadamy creative awards. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon along with Prasath Murugesan, the web series Queen was released last year on MX Player.

Ramya's words

Ramya Krishanan took to her social networking page to express her happiness on the web series winning an award.

She also mentioned that she is looking forward to begin filming for the second season of the series.

"Elated that #Queen won Best Original Series at Singapore’s Asian Acadamy creative awards on the very same day we started filming-December 5th! Competing against shows across all Asian countries. A shoutout to team #Queen," she wrote.

The series

Queen was based on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor J Jayalalithaa. Written by Reshma Ghatala, the film starred Ramya Krishnan, Anikha Surendran, and Anjana Jayaprakash in the lead roles while Indrajith Sukumaran, Sonia Aggarwal, and Vamsi Krishna played other pivotal characters.

Season 2

Meanwhile, director Gautham Menon, in a media interaction recently confirmed that he was working on the script for second season with writers.

It is yet to be seen if Prasath Murugesan, who co-directed the first season of Queen, will be back for season 2 or not.