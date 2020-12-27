Antony Perumbavoor's daughter gets hitched, Mohanlal and family make dashing appearance

Superstar Mohanlal’s close confidant Antony Perumbavoor’s daughter Dr Anisha Perumbavoor got married to Dr Emil on Sunday at a grand ceremony. Mohanlal, his wife Suchitra, son Pranav and daughter Vismaya attended the ceremony.

The church wedding

The wedding was held in traditional Christian ritual with an array of guests. A few pics from the ceremony has surfaced online and going by one of the videos, Pranav and Mohanlal were seen as groomsmen while Vismaya and Suchithra were the bridesmaids.

All four of them were seen in the matching wedding attires in black suits and red dress.

Fans are indeed glad to see the Mohanlal family together.

The reception

The church ceremony was followed by reception. Reportedly, many celebs attended the reception which was indeed a grand affair.

In one of the pics, Mohanlal was seen in a black sherwani. Fans are awaiting for more pics from the reception.

The friendship

Mohanlal and Antony Perumbavoor’s friendship dates decades back. Mohanlal and Antony Perumbavoor share a great rapport and have worked together in several films in the last few decades. In fact, Antony Perumbavoor's production house, Aashirvad Cinemas, has been producing Mohanlal's films for several years.