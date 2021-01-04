Dhanush to join Selvaraghavan for Aayirathil Oruvan 2

Director Selvaraghavan and will team up with his brother and actor Dhanush for the much-hyped Aayirathil Oruvan 2.

The project

The announcement was made by the director through his Twitter handle, along with an animated poster of a man facing a mystical desert.

Dhanush stated that the pre-production work of the film alone will take about a year and it will hit the screens in 2024.

The poster row

After the official first look title poster was relesed, many pointed out that it was copied. It is unclear if the makers bought the rights from French Art director Mathieu Lauffray, who is the creator of the original sketch.

The director is also yet to update whether the lead actors of Aayirathil Oruvan — Karthi, Reema Sen and Andrea Jeremiah — will be part of the sequel too.

Aayirathil Oruvan

The 2010 Tamil adventure drama revolved around three characters, Muthu, Lavanya and Anitha who embark on an adventure to search for a missing archaeologist . It is inspired loosely by the historical decline of the Tamil Chola dynasty and the rise of the Tamil Pandya dynasty.

The film was recently re-released after theaters were reopened in wake of pandemic and lockdown.