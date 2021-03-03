Mammootty’s The Priest gets postponed

Mammootty's much awaited film The Priest will not hit the screens on March 4. Director Jofin T Chacko himself took to his social media pages and confirmed that the released has been pushed.

What the director said

The director mentioned that although the movie is all ready to be screened, the team has decided to postone the release and will confirm the new release.

“Firstly, I would like to thank Mammukka for making my dream come true. I have adored him as a fan since my childhood and he inspired me to get into movies. I never thought that I would be directing him in my first film. I feel so lucky,” Jofin began his post.

Talking about completing the movie, he said, "We had completed about 80 per cent of the shooting when our production was stalled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. And we resumed shooting after a gap of eight months and completed it.”

Making his stnd clear, Joffin said, "We always planned to release The Priest worldwide on the same day. This film should be experienced on the big screen by everyone. But, theatres are not functioning in many parts of the world, including Dubai, Saudi, Oman.”

Jofin also pointed out that the Kerala government has not permitted to run second shows yet. And it would result in a loss for the filmmakers as they would lose a lot of family audience, who prefer second shows in Kerala.

Dull phase

Earlier, it was reported that the government will allow night shows from March 1. However, due to the sharp decline in domestic box office collections, the government and film fraternity decided not to go ahead with second shows for now.

Meanwhile, release of Mohanlal’s magnum opus Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham was also postponed. The film was supposed to release on March 26 and now it will release along with Fahadh Faasil’s Malik and Nivin Pauly’s Thuramukham on May 13.