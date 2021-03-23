Kangana Ranaut impresses as Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi trailer

A day after winning the National award for best actress, Kangana is back in action. The trailer of much awaited movie Thalaivi has released online.

Going by the first visuals, Kangana Ranaut looks impressive as Jayalalithaa performing different ages effortlessly.

Kangana had not only learnt Tamil and Bharathanatyam for her role, but she had also gain 20 kilos. The film also has Arvind Swami as Tamil Nadu politician and veteran actor MGR.

'Thalaivi', the biopic on J Jayalalithaa is directed by AL Vijay and has Arvind Swami playing the popular AIADMK leader MGR. GV Prakash is composing music for the film. The film, which will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh.

The legendary story of Jayalalithaa will be released in the theatres on April 23, 2021.