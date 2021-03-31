Malayalam
Priya Varrier's 'Vishnu Priya' trailer promises sweet romance and relationship hurdles

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 31, 2021 12:29 PM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Priya Varrier's much awaited Kannada debut Vishnu Priya had been in news since quite sometime. The makers recently released the trailer of the movie and looks like the film is going to be an intense love story.

 

Priya Varrier took to Instagram and sharing the trailer, wrote, “A tale that you'll want to live in. A love story like no other..Vishnu & his Priya are here with their story. Come live in the world of.”

The video introduces the lead characters, Vishnu and Priya who fall for each other. While it shows the romantic relationship, the video also shows the hurdles the couple encounter due to their relationship.

 

Apart from Shreyas and Priya, the film also stars Achuth Rao and Sudhindra Prasad in pivotal roles.

 

Directed by VK Prakash, the film is bankrolled by K Manju, who is also the lead actor’s father. Vishnu Priya has music by Gopi Sundar, while Suresh Urs is the editor and Vinod Bharati in charge of the cinematography.

