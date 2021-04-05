Chathur Mukham trailer: Manju Warrier, Sunny Wayne movie promises to be spooky and thrilling

The trailer from the techno-horror movie Chathur Mukham, starring Manju Warrier and Sunny Wayne gets launched. The much awaited trailer was launched and shared by over numerous prominent figures within and outside cinema, through their social media handles.

Manju Warrier, Sunny Wayne and Alencier are the first three faces in Chathur Mukham, and a mobile phone is the fourth face. This itself had created lot of curiosity among the audience.

With the trailer, it now indicates that the movie is going to be a completely new and different horror movie experience. The special ringtone designed for the movie as well as the first video song 'Maayakondu' had gained enormous audience attention.

The trailer which has various interesting references to science and technology shows a new avatar of Manju Warrier. The exciting visuals by Abinandhan Ramanujam and the thrilling background score by Dawn Vincent promises an unique theater experience for the audience.

The movie helmed by Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V is produced by Jiss Toms and Justin Thomas under the banner of Jiss Toms Movies & Manju Warrier Productions. ‘Chathur Mukham’, a techno-horror movie featuring Manju Warrier, Sunny Wayne, Alencier, Niranjana Anoop and some finest of talents on and off screen, is all geared up to provide an extraordinary theatrical experience. The movie’s one of its kind script is written by Abhayakumar K and Anil Kurian. The stellar motion poster has been created by Promice, the project's VFX agency.

With Bineesh Chandran as the executive producer, the movie is co-produced by Biju George. Sameera Saneesh has done the costume designing and Century films handle the movie distribution. Sanjoy Augustine, Bibin George, Lejo Panicker and Antony Kuzhivelil are the associate producers of the movie. Jithu Ashraf is the project’s creative head and Binu G Nair and Tom Varghese are line producers. Rajesh Nenmara has handled makeup for Chathur Mukham and art is by Nimesh M Thanoor. Syamanthak Pradeep is the chief associate director. The movie’s intriguing designs are by Dileep Daz. The movie is gearing up for release on the April 8.