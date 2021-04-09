Rosshan Andrrews thanks Dulquer for making his all-time dream a reality

Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming film Salute is one of his most anticipated films. The movie, which marks Dulquer Salmaan's first collaboration with director Rosshan Andrrews, features the actor in the role of a cop.

On Thursday, Rosshan Andrrews took to his social media pages and Dulquer Salmaan for all his support for thefilm. Rosshan said that Dulquer brought to reality his all-time dream of making a movie with him.

Revealing that the actor’s character in the film is named Aravind Karunakaran, Rosshan said, “I can’t thank you enough for elevating Aravind Karunakaran far beyond what we had conceived. Every gesture and mannerism you put in to make Aravind Karunakaran what he is, stays alive in my mind to the point of missing him even as I write this! The incredible team work that helped us wrap up this project before schedule, even in the times of Corona, deserves a special shout-out!”

Rosshan also mentions in the note, “DQ... Yess we call him with love and respect.....from the bottom of my heart, I want to thank you for helping me bring to reality, my all-time dream of making a movie with you. With each day we spent together, I came to know what a good human being you are...and it is that quality that also makes you the fantastic actor that you are! I would even say to all my fellow directors that working with Dulquer Salman is an unmissable career experience you should definitely go through! And in addition to that, yours is one of the best production houses I have had the good fortune to work with! You gave me the privilege of working with one of the best production teams, one of the best actors and human beings and one of the best friends I have acquired in my cinema life. It was the hard work put in by the Wayfarer team and every one of us that made it possible!

Manojetta - you are like an elder brother to me - and one that I know will stand by me no matter what....and all the other actors who worked with us in this movie....all my dear technicians...and finally....Bobby and sanjay ‘ My everything’ ..... What’s our next bro ..... I SALUTE you all for making this dream come true! (sic)”

Recently, the highly promising teaser which was released online has totally raised the expectation over Salute, which is said to be a unique police drama.

Salute is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films.