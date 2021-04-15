Malayalam short film 'Keni' selected for Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival

The Malayalam short film 'Keni - The Otherkin' has received Official Selection for the 11th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival.

The festival, India’s only independent film festival, established in the year 2011, is organized on April 30 each year to mark the birth anniversary of Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, who is regarded as the father of Indian cinema.

'Keni - The Otherkin' is a drama taken in a realistic way that appeals to a serious audience. However, the suspense element in the movie should make it interesting to the general public as well. Though on the surface, the movie might look like another family drama, it discusses serious issues like patriarchy in Indian society or for that matter in any society and mental health.

Stills from the set

In Keni - The Otherkin camera pans through this gender politics while also showcasing different manifestations of depression, a problem that seldom gets addressed in India.

Produced by Jeena Shaji under the banner of First Show Films Productions, the short is written and directed by Sajesh Mohan.

Padmakumar Kochukuttan and Jeena Shaji play the lead role.

The film edited by Abhilash Balachandran has music by duo Veetrag and Sangeeth Pavithran. Anish P Tom has handled the audiography of the sync-sound film.