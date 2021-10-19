Dear Diya: A heart touching short film on conquering dreams

The recently released Malayalam short film 'Dear Diya' directed by Sreekumar Sampath is winning appreciation from the viewers for its positive vibes. The story and screenplay is written by Sreerekha Bhaskaran with background score composed by Kailas Menon.

Starring Vanitha cover girl contest 2020 winner Radhika Ravi and Nayika Nayakan fame Thejas Jyothi, the short film is about two youngsters falling in love over social media chat without seeing each other.

The heart-touching love story also puts forward the message that obstacles should not be a reason for conquering one's dreams.

Another highlight of the short film is the beautiful song sung by Najim Arshad. Titled "Snehithayai Swapnangalil", this romantic track is composed by Jesnifer with lyrics penned by Sreerekha Bhaskaran.

The cinematography is done by Krishnadath Namboothiri and editing is by Jovin John. The short film produced by Shara Bhaskar is released through Muzik247's YouTube channel.