Mohanlal's pic from the sets of Barroz as he dons the director’s hat, can't be missed!

Mohanlal's directorial debut Barroz has always managed to grab attention since the day the project was announced.

After launching the movie in a grand event, the complete actor has kickstarted the second schedule of Barroz.

And his latest photo from the location of Barroz is now taking social media by storm.

The viral pic

In the pictures that have been going viral, Mohanlal is seen in the director's chair, with DOP Santhosh Sivan.

Looks like, the team is shooting indoors which seems to be an old bungalow. In the picture which was shared by Mohanlal himself on his social media pages, the director-cinematographer duo is seen engrossed by the scene they have been shooting.

Interestingly, an excited Aju Varghese too shared a pic of Mohanlal from the sets of Barroz.

The film

Touted to be a children’s 3D fantasy thriller, Barroz is written by Jijo Punnoose. It is anticipated that Mohanlal will play the role of a man guarding an ancient treasure belonging to D’Gama and waiting for the rightful heir to hand it over to.

Reportedly, Prithviraj is playing the character Ron Madhav, an NRI real estate tycoon from the USA.

The Mohanlal directorial is produced by Antony Perumabavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.