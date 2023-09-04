Mohanlal begins shooting for Jeethu Joseph's 'Neru'

Mohanlal has officially commenced filming for Jeethu Joseph's 'Neru.' Starting his journey in the capital city, Lal initially arrived at Chitranjali Studios. Remarkably, the film's shoot coincided with the Malayalam New Year, marking an auspicious beginning.

Prior to joining the 'Neru' sets, Mohanlal had wrapped up a schedule for the Telugu film 'Vrushabha' and participated in a few Onam events. According to producer Antony Perumbavoor, Mohanlal is expected to stay in Thiruvananthapuram for a month and a half.

The film's set, designed by Babu, saw the presence of notable actors, including Ganesh Kumar, Jagadish, Anaswara Rajan, Shanti Mayadevi, and Sridhanya.

This marks Mohanlal's fourth collaboration with Jeethu Joseph, a partnership that has yielded box office successes. Fans are eagerly anticipating 'Neru,' especially since it features Mohanlal as a lawyer for the third time, following his roles in 'Harikrishnans' and 'Adhipan.'

'Neru' is described as a realistic legal thriller with elements of a family drama. Priya Mani plays a pivotal role, with Siddique, Nandu, Dinesh Prabhakar, Sankar Induchoodan, Mathew Varghese, Kalesh Ramadevi, Kalabhavan Jinto, Reshmy Anil, and Dr. Prashant filling out the ensemble cast. The film's screenplay is crafted by Shanti Mayadevi and Jeethu Joseph.