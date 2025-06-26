Private bus owners in Kerala have announced an indefinite strike starting July 22, demanding an increase in the minimum student concession fare. As a warning, a one-day token strike will be held on July 8.

The joint committee of private bus owners said that the indefinite strike will go ahead if the government fails to respond to six major demands, including a revision in student concession rates from ₹1 to ₹5.

However, they clarified that they are not demanding a hike in general passenger fares. Instead, they are urging the government to implement the Justice Ramachandran Commission's recommendation to fix the student fare at 50 per cent of the regular rate.

The joint committee chairman Hamsa Erikkunnan and general convener T Gopinathan said that increasing the general fare would benefit only KSRTC and not private operators. They also demanded the renewal of permits for private buses operating over 140 km.

The committee also urged the government to end the practice of imposing excessive fines on bus owners. They also demanded the withdrawal of unscientific policies that increase the financial burden on owners, and also asked for the review of the directive requiring police clearance certificates (PCC) for bus staff.