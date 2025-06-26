Oscar-nominated Denis Villeneuve is all set to direct the next 'James Bond' film, taking charge of one of Hollywood's most enigmatic spies and longest-running movie series.

Villeneuve, the Canadian film director and writer, has earned critical acclaim for films such as 'Sicario,' 'Dune,' 'Dune: Part Two,' 'Blade Runner 2049,' and 'Arrival'. He was nominated for Best Director at the 2017 Oscars for sci-fi film 'Arrival', which starred Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner, and for Best Adapted Screenplay for 'Dune', based on author Frank Herbert's highly acclaimed 1965 novel of the same name, at the 2022 Oscars.

Villeneuve also maintained that he intends to honour the tradition of the Bond franchise. "I'm a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he's sacred territory. I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility," Villeneuve said in a statement.

The upcoming Bond movie will be the first under Amazon's MGM Studios, which took creative control of the film franchise under a new joint venture with longtime rights holders Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli earlier this year. The franchise is yet to name a new lead actor following Daniel Craig's departure after 'No Time to Die' in 2021, which earned nearly $800 million in global box office collections. Inspired by Ian Fleming's novels, the Bond franchise has spanned over 60 years, grossing more than $7 billion at the global box office, making it one of the most successful ever. Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman will produce the next Bond movie.