Gandhinagar: In a surprise twist during Gujarat’s gram panchayat polls, 25-year-old student activist and lawyer Satyesha Leuva recently elected as the state general secretary of the left-wing Students Federation of India (SFI) — clinched victory in the sarpanch election from her native village Vadvasa in Sabarkantha district.

Leuva, contesting her first election, defeated her nearest rival Pushpa Leuva by 104 votes in a three-way race. Her win marks a rare electoral breakthrough for the CPM-affiliated SFI in a state dominated by right-wing politics. “This is the first time anyone from SFI has won any election in Gujarat,” said Leuva.

Promising grassroots development, Leuva said her top priorities include establishing a primary health centre in the village, setting up a library, improving roads, expanding school infrastructure, and securing housing for eligible beneficiaries.

Her win was one of several notable outcomes from the gram panchayat elections held on June 22 across 8,326 village panchayats in 33 districts. This election also marked the first time 27 per cent of seats were reserved for OBC candidates.

Among other upsets, Kiransinh Parmar, son of state minister Bhikhusinhji Parmar, lost in Jitpur village of Aravalli district by 623 votes. Similarly, Trikam Ahir, son of former BJP minister Vasan Ahir, was defeated in Ratnal village of Kutch.

One of the youngest victors was 23-year-old Ashish Rabari from Mehsana district. In some villages, the results were decided by drawing lots due to tied votes—an indicator of tight, high-stakes local contests.

As results rolled in, celebrations broke out across villages with drums, dancing, and cheers marking a vibrant chapter in grassroots democracy.