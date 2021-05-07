Alphonse Puthren gives perfect reply to Omar Lulu on Mollywood superstars' pan Indian appeal

Film maker Omar Lulu had recently wondered why none of the actors in the Malayalam cinema industry enjoyed a pan Indian stardom like South Indian superstars Rajinikanth, Vijay or Prabhas.

Meanwhile, Alphose Puthren came forward and expressed he is confident that Malayali icons like Mammootty, Mohanlal and Prithviraj too have such mass appeal. He added that even legendary Hollywood director like Steven Spielberg wouldn’t think twice to cast them if he were making a pan Indian movie.

Omar Lulu had initiated such a dialogue through one of his posts in his social media account. He had clarified that he didn’t wish to set fire to a fan fight but to start a real conversation.

“Rajni, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Vijay and now Prabhas through Baahubali and Yash through KGF; does an actor in Malayalam enjoy such stardom? Why doesn’t the Malayalam cinema industry have a super star who could create waves both inside and outside Kerala?” asks Omar Lulu.

Lots of people have dropped in their comments and opinions under Omar’s post. However, it was Puthren’s comment that grabbed applauds.

Puthren said that besides acting chops, dance, mass dialogue, style and attitude too were significant in determining stardom. He even asked why Omar’s list didn’t feature actors like Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Kamal Haasan.

“I think Mammootty, Mohanlal and Prithviraj could easily do that. They surely could appeal to mass audience if they act in pan Indian scripts. Now everyone has begun watching movies online. Even Steven Spielberg might cast them if there is a fabulous script and a mega budget of Rs 100 crore. It might even happen soon,” wrote Puthren.