Mollywood celebs shares throwback pictures, messages on Mother's Day

As they celebrated Mother's Day on Sunday, many Mollywood celebrities took to social media to share their feelings for their mothers.

Mohanlal shared a throwback photo from his childhood, with his mom and wrote, ‘Happy Mother’s Day.’

Dulquer Salmaan shared a pic of his mom Sulfath and wrote a poem describing her. ‘She the definition of selfless love, she the epitome of beauty and grace, she the one who defines all of us, she who binds us together, she who worries the most about us, she who puts us all before herself, she who cannot rest for a moment, she who can multi task and accomplish anything, she who instills all the values we stand by, she to describe whom words will never be enough. My beautiful Ummichi, happy Mother’s Day!’ he penned.

Kunchacko Boban shared photos of both his mom and wife Priya, wishing Mother’s Day to both of them. He captioned it, “For my MOTHERS in my Home.”

Prithviraj shared a pic with his mom and actress Mallika Sukuaran.

Keerthy Suresh shared a few old pics of her mom and actress Meneka. In one of the pics, she could be seen cutting a cake with her mom during her childhood days and in yet another, she could bee seen hugging her mom after growing up.

Saniya Iyappan, Anupama Parameswaran, Madonna Sebastian, Malavika Mohann,Mamtha Mohndas, Indrajith Sukumran, Neeraj Madhav, Soubin Shahir were among the few others who remembered their mothers on the special day.