Viral videos: Keerthy Suresh's Aal Thotta Boopathy dance and Malavika Mohanan imitating Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay is not just a superstar but also an Indian sensation. His catchy songs are a hit not just with audiences but also with celebrities.

Among the many wishes that came for Vijay on his birthday, the wishes from Keerthy Suresh and Malavika Mohanan grabbed all attention.

Keerthy Suresh shared a video dancing to the actor's hit song Aal Thotta Boopathy from his 2002 movie Youth. Keerthy, who has worked with Vijay in Bairavaa and Sarkar, shared the video on Twitter along with a birthday note for the actor.

She even called Vijay the 'Beast of entertainment', referring to his upcoming movie Beast.

Menwhile, Malavika Mohanan posted a video which had her wearing an outfit which resembled JD, the character Vijay played in Master. The actress imitated Vijay's signature style of flipping chewing gum into his mouth, something the star has been doing in his recent releases. Malavika had played the female lead in Master.

Thalapathy Vijay turned 47 on June 22. As a treat for fans, Vijay unveiled the first look of ‘Thalapathy 65’ and announced that the film will be called ‘Beast’.