Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Dulquer, Fahadh and Prithviraj in one frame: Mollywood stars treat fans with priceless pic

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 24, 2021 07:52 PM IST Updated: June 24, 2021 08:06 PM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil and Prithviraj are undoubtedly most sought after actors in Mollywood with a pan-Indian appeal.

Imagine the trio coming together and posing for a candid pic. Not just that! What if their wives too join them? Well yes, the stars have just shared an iconic pic and fans are loving it. 

RELATED ARTICLES

Amaal Dulquer, Nazriya Nazim and Supriya Menon were also seen with the actors which seems to be from a get-together party the families had.

Without any caption, it was Nazriya and Supriya who shared the pic on their social media pages.

Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil and Prithviraj have strong fan base and this pic stands as a testament to their friendship. The three men appear to redefine the meaning of cool suggesting healthy competition in the industry.

On workfront, Prithviraj is gearing up for the relese of Cold Case which will stream on Amazon Prime Video, while Fahadh is gearing up for the OTT release of Malik. On the other hand, Dulquer Salmaan is awaiting the release of Kurup, which is said to hit the big screens after theters reopen.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.