Kamal Haasan fulfills wish of a fan battling brain cancer

Kamal Haasan fulfilled a fan's wish with a video call. The fan, Saketh, who lives in Canada, was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer and his friends had reached out to the actor’s office to make his dream come true.

In one of the videos that is doing the rounds on social media, Kamal is seen applauding his fan and his family for bravely fighting against cancer.

“The fact that you are born is that you won a battle with 40 million of your brothers. It is a tragedy, but you won. You are destined to win, so keep trying,” he said.

The thrilled Saketh also asked Kamal if he could meet him in person when he comes to Chennai the next time. “Absolutely, any time. How do you think this happened? Magic will happen,” the actor assured.

Saketh also revealed that his child’s pet name happens to be Virumaandi, a film of Kamal that he loves.

On workfront, Kamal Haasan will be working on Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and Papanasam 2, the remake of Drishyam 2.