Birthday special: Mani Ratnam, Kamal Haasan's cult classic 'Nayakan' to re-release in theatres

'Nayakan', which marked Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan's first mega collaboration, is all set to re-release in theatres this year. The film's re-release will coincide with the Tamil superstar's birthday celebrations and will hit theatres on November 3.

The movie, which featured Karthika, Saranya Ponvannan, Nassar among others, is considered a cult classic in Tamil cinema. The movie revolves around a young boy who becomes popularly known as Velu Naicker, a feared gangster in Bombay. His rise, the power politics involved, the family bonds and saga seemingly draw inspiration from the Hollywood classic 'The Godfather'.

Incidentally, ,Kamal Haasan's 1987 film 'Pesum Padam', is also set to re-release in theatres soon.

Meanwhile, Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan's latest film is expected to hit theatres in 2024. The movie is produced by Tamil's cinema's 'Ulaganayagan', Mani Ratnam, R Mahendran and Siva Ananth under their respective banners, Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. The movie has been tentatively titled KH234.