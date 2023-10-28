36 years, two legends, one film. Shoot begins for Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam movie

New Delhi: Mani Ratnam's latest project starring 'Ulaganayagan' Kamal Haasan has gone on the floors. The film tentatively titled 'KH234', will mark the collaboration of the legends after 36 years. Their previous work 'Nayakan' is still one of the most celebrated works in Tamil cinema.

The film also marks A R Rahman's return to Mani Ratnam's universe after the two parts of the Tamil epic film 'Ponniyin Selvan'. Kamal Haasan's production company Raj Kamal International Films also announced the collaboration, stating on X: "Unified forces of Indian Cinema, let the celebration begin!"

The production is a joint effort by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, G. Mahendran, and Siva Anand, under the banners of Raj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. Additionally, Udayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies will also be collaborating in the production for this cinematic spectacle.

The video that announced the shooting showcased the cast and crew of the film. The movie is to be released on November 7, 2024, which is the star's birthday. Kamal had a cameo in Thalapathy Vijay's action-thriller 'Leo' and his shoot for the upcoming political thriller drama 'Indian 2' is also completed. In addition, he will star in Prabhas's upcoming Tamil film 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Dulquer Salmaan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and Pasupathy.

(With IANS inputs)