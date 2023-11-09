Mani Ratnam, Kamal Haasan film title 'Thug Life' inspires hilarious reactions on social media

The title of Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan's film 'Thug Life' has inspired several hilarious reactions on social media. A section of people were also surprised with the name, given that Mani Ratnam often uses grandiose titles for his films. “Wasn’t expecting a title like this for a Mani Saar film,” wrote a disappointed fan on Reddit. Another person wrote: 'Thug life entering Mani saar padam titles', while sharing Jagathy's comic scene from the Malayalam movie 'Pulival Kalyanam'.

Meanwhile, there are speculations that the Tamil movie has been inspired by the 2019 Hollywood film 'Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker'. The Thug Life' teaser shows Kamal Haasan, who plays Rangaraya Sakthivel Nayakkar wearing a costume that is similar to the one worn by a character in the movie. The background and other visuals also share a resemblance. However, others argued that the film may be inspired by a couple of Hollywood movies since it is an action flick and not any particular one in general.

Kamal Haasan has reunited with Mani Ratnam after a gap of 33 years. Many people are also suggesting that 'Thug Life' is a spin-off of 'Nayakan', though the premise of the new film looks different. The film also features Dulquer Salmaan, Trisha and Jayam Ravi in prominent roles. 'Thug Life' marks Dulquer's first acting venture alongside the legendary actor Kamal Haasan. 'Thug Life' is jointly produced by Raajkamal Films International, Madras Talkies, Red Giant Movies, R Mahendran, and Siva Ananth.