Idukki: Jorly (34), a resident of Animoottil, Purapuzha, who was earlier believed to have ingested poison to kill herself, was in fact murdered by her husband Tony Mathew (43), the autopsy has confirmed. Following this, the Karimkunnam Police have charged Tony with murder.

The incident came to light on June 26 when Jorly was admitted to a private hospital in Thodupuzha in critical condition. Before she died on Friday, she gave a dying statement to the police and magistrate, alleging that her husband forcibly poured poison into her mouth after restraining her.

Jorly’s father, John of Kunnackal house at Pallarimangalam near Adivadu, had earlier lodged a complaint stating she faced continuous mental and physical abuse from her husband and in-laws. The investigation later confirmed she was a victim of domestic violence.

Police initially booked Tony for attempted murder and related offences. He was taken into custody and brought to his residence and a local shop in Purapuzha, where he allegedly purchased the poison. Tony was then produced in court and remanded.

Jorly's body was handed over to her family following the post-mortem examination and is currently kept at a private hospital mortuary.