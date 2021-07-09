Navarasa teaser out, Netflix anthology gets a release date

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 09, 2021 10:49 AM IST

Netflix dropped the teaser of Navarasa and announced that the anthology will stream from August 6. Navarasa, as the title suggests, is an anthology of nine stories based on nine emotions.

Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan have come together to produce the anthology in a bid to help the industry workers, whose lives were affected during the Covid-19 pandemic. None of the actors and the directors have charged any remuneration for their work.

Suriya, Pragya Martin, Delhi Ganesh, Rohini, Aditi Balan, Karthick Krisna, Yogi Babu, Ramya Nambeesan, Vijay Sethupathi, Revathy, Ashok Selvan, Bobby Simhaa, Gautham Menon, Rythvika, Arvind Swami, Prasanna, Siddharth, Parvathy, Atharvaa, Anjali and Kishore are part of the cast.

The nine films are directed by Gautham Menon, Vasanth, Priyadarshan, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthik Subbaraj, Arvind Swami, Karthick Naren, Rathindran Prasad and Sarjun KM.
