This too shall pass: Shamita Shetty posts note in support of sister Shilpa Shetty amid Raj Kundra's arrest

Actress Shamita Shetty has come to the support of her elder sister, Shilpa Shetty sharing a post on her social media pages. Shilpa Shetty's comeback film Hungama 2 has been released on Disney+ Hotstar and Shamita wished her sister the very best.

Assuring Shilpa that 'this too shall pass', she wrote, "All d best my darling Munki for the release of ur film Hungama after 14 years I know Uve put in a lot of effort into this one.. the entire team has !.. love you and with you ALWAYS Uve gone through a lot of Ups n downs in life and one thing I know for sure .. Uve emerged stronger!… this too shall pass my darling . All the best to the entire team of #hungama2."

Hungama 2 stars Shilpa in the lead with Paresh Rawal and Meezaan. It also marks filmmaker Priyadarshan's comeback to Hindi movies.

For the unversed, Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has been sent into judicial custody until July 27 for his alleged role in a porn racket.