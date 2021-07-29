Dulquer Salmaan joins Soubin Shahir's next directorial 'Othiram Kadakam'

Dulquer Salmaan and Soubin Shahir are all set to team up again for a new project. The duo announced the film titled Othiram Kadakam, which will be Soubin's second directorial venture.

The first- look poster of Othiram Kadakam was also released on the special occasion of Dulquer Salmaan's birthday on Wednesday.

The actor-director duo had earlier worked together in the movie Parava.

Stating that he was too excited to announce this project, Dulquer wrote "Totally channeling the birthday vibes in this!! Super excited to announce this brand new film, "Othiram Kadakam".

He further mentioned that unlike his previous outing in Parava, he will have an extended role. “I've always known Soubi to have a fab aesthetic with a keen sense of cinema. When he told me his idea for Parava I knew I had to be a part of it in some way! I knew in my gut he would make a special film. To date Imran is one of my most loved characters and something I enjoyed performing to my hearts content. This time around he discussed a full-length role in his next film and I know in his hands I'll discover characters and nuances I've never done before. This will be my second movie with my machan Soubin donning the director's hat and I cannot wait to start filming!!," wrote Dulquer.

Dulquer and Soubin have shared the screen space in a number of movies earlier. And Parava marked Soubin's directorial debut.

Meanwhile, Dulquer has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film, Salute. He is currently shooting for an untitled Telugu film being helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Another upcoming film of the young star is 'Hey Sinamika' in Tamil.