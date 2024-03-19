'Manjummel Boys' emerges as first Malayalam film to enter Rs 200 crore club

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 19, 2024 04:01 PM IST Updated: March 19, 2024 04:04 PM IST
Manjummel Boys poster. Photo: Instagram/Soubin Shahir

The Malayalam film 'Manjummel Boys' has achieved a remarkable feat, grossing Rs 200 crore worldwide in just 26 days at the box office. This historic milestone marks the first time a Malayalam movie has entered the exclusive Rs 200-crore club.

Surpassing the previous record set by '2018: Everyone is a Hero (2023)', 'Manjummel Boys' now holds the title of the highest-grossing film in Malayalam cinema history. '2018: Everyone is a Hero' had grossed Rs 100 crore in a mere 10 days and over Rs 177 crore worldwide, establishing itself as the top-grossing Malayalam film of its time in 2023.

Prior to 'Manjummel Boys', other notable Malayalam films such as 'Pulimurukan' and 'Lucifer' had also joined the prestigious Rs 100-crore club, showcasing the industry's consistent growth and success.

Directed by Chidambaram, 'Manjummel Boys' serves as his second directorial venture following the hit film 'Jan E Man', which featured Basil Joseph in a leading role. The storyline of 'Manjummel Boys' revolves around a real-life incident and presents a gripping survival drama involving a group of men from Ernakulam, Kerala.

Featuring a talented ensemble cast including Sreenath Bhasi, Soubin Shahir, Ganapathi, Balu Varghese, and Jean Paul Lal, among others, the film has garnered widespread praise for its compelling story and stellar performances.

