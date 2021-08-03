Dino Morea's first look from 'The Empire' unveiled

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 03, 2021 07:45 AM IST Updated: August 03, 2021 11:08 AM IST

Actor Dino Morea's first look from 'The Empire' has been unveiled.

Dino looks regal and ferocious as a warlord in the most- awaited magnum opus 'The Empire'.

"My look in 'The Empire' is everything you imagine to be dangerous and ferocious. His hair, scars and his costume are detailed in a way that makes him look deadly yet maybe desirable. Could probably make the audiences feel fear but will still keep looking. The makeup and the costume team have done a brilliant job at crafting the perfect look," Dino said.  

'The Empire' is produced by Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment and directed by Mitakshara Kumar and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani (Emmay Entertainment).

'The Empire' will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

While fans have been going gaga over Dino's new look, Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh also joined in and cheered Dino on. Ranveer, who played one of his best roles as the villain Alauddin Khilji in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film 'Padmavaat', took to the comments section and exchanged some good old bro love.

"Bruhhh," Ranveer said that had Dino replying, "Bruhh".

