Arjun, Jacqueline, Yami unveil 'Bhoot Police' trailer

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 19, 2021 08:03 AM IST Updated: August 19, 2021 08:33 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

The trailer of 'Bhoot Police' was unveiled on Wednesday.

Actors Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam shared the trailer on their Instagram accounts.

Pavan Kripalani's horror comedy film trailer reveals Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan as ghost hunters. While Saif plays the role of a fake Baba Vibhooti who just need two things over catching ghosts - alcohol and sex. 

Arjun's character Chiraunji goes by the book 'Baba ki Kitab' to ward off the supernatural forces. Jacqueline plays Kanika, and Yami plays Maya in the film.

'Bhoot Police' will release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17.

