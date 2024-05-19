Kiara Advani trolled for alleged fake accent at Cannes event

Kiara Advani attended an event on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday. While her beautiful pink and black gown drew admiration, it was an interview she gave on the red carpet of the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema gala dinner that caught everyone's attention. In the interview, which has surfaced online, Kiara spoke about her first time at Cannes. Netizens, however, were quick to criticize her, accusing her of faking an accent.

Speaking to the paparazzi, Kiara said, "It's very humbling. It's very very humbling. It's going to be a decade in my career now. So I think it comes at a very special moment as well. I'm truly so humbled to be here at Cannes for the first time and be honoured by the Red Sea Foundation for Women In Cinema. It's just such a humbling experience."

Once the video went viral, criticism about her accent began to pour in. One comment read, "I was rooting for her, why did she do that? I like how Alia and Deepika never fake their accents on such occasions." Another comment read, "Disappointed actually! I would rather take Sara's 'Indianness' of last year over this embarrassing fake accent."

Kiara is gearing up to appear in the Ram Charan-starrer Game Changer, a political action thriller directed by S. Shankar. The Telugu movie is set to hit screens soon.