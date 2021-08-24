Malayalam
Entertainment

Dileep's family pic is the best thing on Internet today!

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 24, 2021 07:39 AM IST Updated: August 24, 2021 09:00 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Popular Malayalam film actor Dileep on Monday shared a family photo on his social media page and it's breaking the internet.

The actor rarely releases a family photo, but when he does the pictures are often adorable.

In the latest pic, Dileep is seen with wife Kavya Madhavan and his daughters Meenakshi and Mahalakshmi. While Meenakshi is seen holding her little sister, Kavya is seen looking at them. Moreover, all of them are in matching black colour outfits.

The first picture of Mahalakshmi was released by Dileep on the child’s first birthday.

Meenakshi is all grown up and is grabbing all the attention with her stunning photos on Instagram. Be it attending her friend's wedding or posing for photoshoot pictures, the young girl has left everyone amazed with her grace and beauty.

Recently, her Onam pictures with little Mahalakshmi had also gone viral. She was spotted in a traditional Kerala saree and looked stunning.

Meenakshi is the daughter of Dileep from his first marriage with actress Manju Warrier. The duo got separated in 2015 and Dileep then married Kavya in 2016. Mahalakshmi is Dileep's daughter with Kavya.

On the work front, Dileep is currently awaiting the release of his movie with Nadirshah titled 'Keshu ee veedinte Nadhan'.

