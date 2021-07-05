Dileep, Kavya share special wish for Adoor Gopalakrishnan with little Mahalakshmi

It was indeed a rare moment to see celeb couple Dileep and Kavya Madhavan wishing veteran filmmaker on his birthday.

Legendary filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan on Saturday turned 80 and a few celebs made a video call to him making his day a special one.

In the video, one can see Dileep and Kavya with their little daughter Mahalakshmi who seem to be busily playing behind the couple. Meanwhile, Kavya is heard calling Mahalakshmi as Ponnu and is asking her to wish Adoor Gopalakrishnan.

Dileep also mentions that it was actress Kukku Prameshwaran who had coordinated the video call and he was glad that Dileep and Kavya too could be part of the call.

It needs to be noted that Adoor's last feature film was 'Pinneyum' in 2016 and it featured the popular Mollywood pair of Dileep and Kavya Madhavan. It is said that it was during the shoot of this movie that Dileep and Kavya decided to get married.

Dileep and Kavya Madhavan have kept their baby daughter away from the limelight. Every time the couple attends a function, fans eagerly wait to see a glimpse of the little one.

The video is now doing the rounds on social media.

Dileep and Kavya welcomed baby daughter Mahalakshmi in 2018.