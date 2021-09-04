Malayalam
Kuttavum Shikshayum trailer: An action-packed police investigation

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 04, 2021 12:32 PM IST Updated: September 04, 2021 12:51 PM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

The trailer of Rajeev Ravi film 'Kuttavum Shikshayum' has been released online. Based on true incidents, the Malayalam movie features Sunny Wayne, Sharafuddin and Asif Ali.

The trailer begins with a police interrogation and seems like the investigation headed by Asif Ali goes places and what unfolds is high on action.

Written by Sibi Thomas and Sreejith Divakaran, the film's  cinematography is handled by Suresh Rajan while the music is by Dawn Vincent.

Backed by Arun Kumar V R under the banner of Film Roll Productions, the release date of the movie is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Rajeev Ravi's another directorial venture 'Thuramukham' with Nivin Pauly in the lead is also awaiting release.

