Ahead of 'Thalaivii' release, Kangana visits Jayalalithaa's memorial

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday visited late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's memorial in Chennai. The actress will be seen in the late actress-turned-politician's biopic 'Thalaivii'.

Dressed in a silk saree, Kangana kickstarted the promotions by seeking blessings.

Directed by Vijay, 'Thalaivii' has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R. Singh and co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy with Brinda Prasad as the Creative Producer.

'Thalaivii' will be released in theatres worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu by Zee Studios on September 10.