From Ranveer Singh to Allu Arjun: Indian stars who can voice for Disney's Jungle Cruise

After having created waves globally for its beautiful visuals and a perfect adventure film, the Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt starrer – Jungle Cruise is all set to take its audiences in India into a wild ride. The film that is based upon the popular Disneyland ride of the same name was earlier announced to be releasing theatrically in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

While the English version has our favourite, the legendary Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson alongside the multifaceted Emily Blunt, we wonder who would be voicing the talented actors for the dubbed versions.

As we wait to see who will be the chosen ones to become skipper Frank Wolff and Dr. Lilly Houghton. Here’s some of our top picks across regions that we think would ace the voice overs for the two actors:

Ranveer Singh

If ever anyone was looking for a wise-cracking, funny yet action-filled character, there is only one answer that comes to mind. Ranveer Singh. That’s it. That’s the explanation for us wanting him to be voicing over for The Rock.

Allu Arjun

Who wouldn’t want to go on a fantasy adventure with this incredible Tollywood actor? His charm, wit and style itself will make us want to go on the trip with him.

Disha Patani

We have seen Disha kick some serious butt previously and have tremendously enjoyed watching her take on action-packed roles. Voicing over for Emily’s character would be seamless and will definitely raise the drama that the fantasy ride would entail.

Drashti Dhami

From television, to web shows, this actor has taken on every role with much ease. With her recent fantastic role in the Empire, it is certain that Drashti can take on any role with her elegance and pack a punch if need be.

Mohit Raina

Mohit’s long journey has been applauded by many and we just can’t get enough of this intriguing actor. Seeing him voice a wise cracking skipper would definitely be different from what we have seen him take on previously.

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan is a triple dhamaka. The actress who is highly popular for her beautiful voice and her acting chops in the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu film industries, all three in which the film is being dubbed.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Jungle Cruise stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti. The Disney Studios film is set to release on 24th September, 2021 in Indian cinemas in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.