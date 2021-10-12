Mammootty, Mohanlal join others in giving tearful farewell to Nedumudi Venu

Thiruvananthapuram: A multitude of people, from the likes of actors Mammootty and Mohanlal to ministers and political leaders, lined up at 'Thampu', the house of the departed actor Nedumudi Venu here, to pay him their last respects. Nedumudi Venu, who left an indelible imprint on Malayalam cinema, passed away at a private hospital here on Monday afternoon. The actor's fans and film lovers came in large numbers to pay last respects to the departed actor the moment news about his death trickled in.

Nedumudi Venu's mortal remains will be kept at Ayyankali Memorial Hall here on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon for the public to pay homage. The cremation will be held at Santhikavadom here at 2 p.m.

People from all walks of life came to his house `Thampu' at Thittamangalam in Kundamankadavu where the actor had recreated the rustic atmosphere of his native village situated in the Kuttanad agrarian belt, Nedumudi. The house was named after the movie 'Thampu' in which he acted first. Veteran director G Aravindan, his close friend, was the director of the movie.

Mohanlal gets emotional

Mammooty, who had co-starred with Venu in many hit movies, reached the house by 10.30 p.m. Speaking to the media, Mammotty recollected his 40 years of long association with the actor.

While recollecting his long-time friendship with the thespian, Mohanlal became emotional when he said that his relationship with Venu was not that of an actor alone, but something beyond that.

The ministers, the leaders of various political parties and film actors all made a beeline to the house to give last respects to Venu. Heavy crowds could be seen even during Monday midnight.

Finally, Nedumudi will be set to flames at Santhikavadom, the same place where his mentor Kavalam Narayana Pancker, who had picked the great actor from Kuttanad and presented it to Malayalees, was laid to rest.