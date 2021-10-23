Tamil film 'Koozhangal' is India's official entry to the Oscars this year

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 23, 2021 02:48 PM IST Updated: October 23, 2021 03:26 PM IST

Tamil director P.S. Vinothraj’s Koozhangal (Pebbles) will represent India in the International feature film category at the 94th Academy Awards.

The 15-member jury was led by noted filmmaker Shaji N. Karun.

The film was produced by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan under the banner Rowdy Pictures banner. Vignesh Shivan took to social media to share the news. “Can’t be prouder, happier and content,” he said.

RELATED ARTICLES

Vinothraj’s debut feature won the prestigious Tiger Award at the International Film Festival Rotterdam earlier this year.

The film follows an alcoholic abusive husband who, after his long-suffering wife runs off, sets out with his young son to find her and bring her back.

A total of 14 films, including the recently released Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sardar Udham, Malayalam thriller Nayattu and Tamil comedy-drama Mandela, were shortlisted for consideration this year.

Last year, Malayalam movie Jallikattu, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, was picked as India's official entry to the Academy Awards. 

The Oscr ceremony will be held on March 27, 2022, in Los Angeles.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout