Tamil film 'Koozhangal' is India's official entry to the Oscars this year

Tamil director P.S. Vinothraj’s Koozhangal (Pebbles) will represent India in the International feature film category at the 94th Academy Awards.

The 15-member jury was led by noted filmmaker Shaji N. Karun.

The film was produced by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan under the banner Rowdy Pictures banner. Vignesh Shivan took to social media to share the news. “Can’t be prouder, happier and content,” he said.

Vinothraj’s debut feature won the prestigious Tiger Award at the International Film Festival Rotterdam earlier this year.

The film follows an alcoholic abusive husband who, after his long-suffering wife runs off, sets out with his young son to find her and bring her back.

A total of 14 films, including the recently released Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sardar Udham, Malayalam thriller Nayattu and Tamil comedy-drama Mandela, were shortlisted for consideration this year.

Last year, Malayalam movie Jallikattu, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, was picked as India's official entry to the Academy Awards.

The Oscr ceremony will be held on March 27, 2022, in Los Angeles.