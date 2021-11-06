Producer Antony Perumbavoor said that five Malayalam movies starring Mohanlal in the lead roles, including the much anticipated Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, would be released via OTT. Besides Marakkar, the other Mohanlal starrers are Bro Daddy, Twelfth Man, Alone and an untitled movie directed by Vysakh after the blockbuster film Pulimurugan. Antony announced that four more movies of Mohanlal would be released digitally, while officially confirming the OTT release of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.

Antony told media persons that the makers had intended to exhibit Marakkar in the theatres. However, he had decided to give it to OTT after the theatre owners weren’t ready for a compromise.

“Had it been a movie made on a regular budget, it would have been alright. However, this is a big budget movie. We need to get back the money in order to move ahead. When I discussed it with Mohanlal sir, he said that we need to be strong in order to fulfill our dreams. I have taken this decision after seeking permission from everyone,” Antony said at the press meet where he confirmed the OTT release.

He said that while the theatre owners aren’t willing to suffer even a minor loss, they didn’t seem to be bothered by the huge loss that he would suffer. He claimed that the theatre owners still owe him around Rs 1 crore.

Antony said that he had refrained from releasing the movie for over 20 months as he wanted to release it in theatres. However, he didn’t get enough screens as he had wished. “I wouldn’t be able to recover if I suffer loss, as I have spent huge amount of money. I have worked hard to earn that money; it is a matter of my livelihood,” said Antony.