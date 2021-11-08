Should question the wrongs to make our country a better place: Joju George in 'Oru Thathwika Avalokanam' teaser

“If you want to make the country a better place, you should question the wrongs that are happening right in front of your eyes,” exhorts actor Joju George in the lastest teaser of upcoming Malayalam film Oru Thathwika Avalokanam.

The 43-second video opens with a news report featuring the actor playing the role of Nandkumar. He is also heard saying that his life is under threat.

Based on a true story, the teaser of the film, written and directed by Akhil Marar, is grabbing all the attention. Coincidentally, the dialogues and scenes in the movie seem to be relatable to Joju's recent protest against a road blockade organised by the Congress party to protest against seering fuel prices.

The protest was staged on a busy road in Kochi, blocking the road. Joju vehemently came out against the stir that inconvenienced the public and soon a brawl ensued with the the Congress workers. The actor’s car was also danaged in the melee.

During the incident, Joju had made a statement similar to the one he mouthed in the teaser. “The mode of protest blocking the road was not acceptable. Such protests should not be repeated again as it was affecting people who have ventured out of their houses for their various needs. I stand by what I said and don't regret what I did,” he had said on the road as he took on the protesters.

Oru Thathwika Avalokanam also stars Niranj Raju, Aju Varghese, Shammi Thilakan, Major Ravi, Mamukoya and Prashanth Alex in pivotal roles.

The film is produced by Dr. Gee Varghese Yohanan under the banner of Yohan Productions. It is slated to hit theatres on December 3.