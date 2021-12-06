Nithya Das all set for a comeback with upcoming film ‘Pallimani’

Actress Nithya Das is all set to make her comeback to the Malayalam film industry. Nithya herself took to her social media pages and shared the news. Posting a motion poster of the upcoming film ‘Pallimani’, touted to be a psycho horror, she wrote, "My new movie #need your blessing #pallimani”.

Actress Shwetha Menon too will be seen playing a prominent female lead in the film along with Nithya Das.

Vineeth Sreenivasan will be crooning one of the major songs in the film to be directed by Anil Kumbazha.

Nithya Das had made her debut in 2001 with the film ‘Ee Parakkum Thallika’ starring Dileep. She then appeared in several Malayalam films such as ‘Nariman’, ‘Kunjikoonan’, ‘Balettan’ ‘Kanmashi’ etc. After her film ‘Hridayathil Sookshikkan’ which was released in the year 2005, she went on to work in Tamil and Telugu film industries and played pivotal roles in several movies.

Post her marriage, she took a break from acting. Of late, Nithya Das and her elder daughter Naina are quite active on social media and are popular with their Instgram reels.