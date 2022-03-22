Actor-director Sohan Seenulal ties the knot

Sohan Seenulal, who has proved his mettle as actor, director and scriptwriter tied the nuptial knot with Stephy Francis in Kochi at a ceremony attended by his close friends and relatives.

Several A-listers in the Malayalam movie industry like Mammootty, director Siddique, actor Indrajith among others attended the function.

Seenulal embarked on film journey as a child artist in the film Kabooliwala, released in 1994. Years later, he became active in cinema as director Shafi's assistant.

He made his directorial debut through the film 'Doubles' with megastar Mammootty in the lead. Thereafter, he made films like 'Vanyam' and 'Unlock'.

Seenulal made his mark as an actor in the film 'Action Hero Biju' directed by Abrid Shine.

He has now appeared in more than forty movies including 'Puthiya Niyamam', 'Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumpol', 'Abrahaminte Santhathikal', 'Panchavarnathatha', 'The Priest' among others.