Rs 2 lakh allotted from CMDRF for screenwriter John Paul's treatment 

Thiruvananthapuram: An amount of Rs 2 lakh has been allotted from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) to meet the medical expenses of screenwriter John Paul Puthussery.

The 71-year-old scenarist has been hospitalized with various ailments, including difficulty in breathing, for more than two months.

John Paul's friends had earlier said that the prolonged treatment has landed his family in a financial crisis. The financial aid was granted after his friends wrote to the chief minister, seeking help.

Despite penning the scripts for several popular movies, John Paul does not have enough savings. His friends had convened a meeting in Kochi and formed a collective to raise funds for his treatment.