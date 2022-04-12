At last, Vijay reveals the reason behind his visit to election booth on a bicycle

The video of screen icon Vijay riding a bicycle to the voting booth to cast his vote for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in 2021 had become viral on social media. Heated debates ensued the actor’s cycle ride, and some even went on to say it was a protest against the soaring petrol prices. In an exclusive interview hosted by director Nelson, as part of the promotion of the mega-budget ‘Beast’, the filmmaker asked the superstar why he rode a bicycle when he had 4 – 5 cars at home.

Vijay replied that he rode a bicycle as the polling station was close to his home. He stressed that he didn’t mean anything else. The exclusive interview was aired on Sun TV.

“The school behind my house was the voting booth. When I came out of the house, I saw the cycle and it reminded me of my son. So, I decided to ride it to the voting booth.

Later, I saw all the discussions related to that and wondered whether my actions had all these meanings. However, the most interesting thing was the phone call that I received from my son when I returned home. He told me that he watched everything on the news. He then asked me whether his cycle was okay. I told him, ‘It is a miracle that I came home safe and you are worried about your cycle. Now, go away!’ Vijay said.