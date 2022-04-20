Saiju Kurup's psycho thriller 'Antakshari' to release on April 22

Vipin Das's upcoming movie 'Antakshari' could seem like a light-hearted movie if one goes by the title alone. But the trailer of the movie has enough to tell us it is a psycho-thriller, enough to keep us glued to our seats. The movie, starring Saiju Kurup and Priyanka Nair, revolves around a police officer who is obsessed with the game of antakshari. However, little does he know that his innocent game, will soon turn deadly. The movie, directed and scripted by Vipin Das, will be screened on Sony Liv on April 22.

Here are a few things you can expect from the movie. The songs will take us on a trip through the memory lane. The director promises that the songs sung in the movie are all familiar to the audience. However, the songs will no longer be soothing to listen to as there is an aura of danger.

Also, since the movie is from the maker of 'Muthugauv', a movie that is built on strange behaviour and weird situations, we can expect the movie to be completely engaging and that it will be treading a different path. Actors Vijay Babu, Sudhi Koppa, Binu Pappu, Shabareesh Varma have also acted in the movie.

Director Jeethu Joseph is presenting the film, which is bankrolled by Al Jasaam Abdul Jabar under the banner of Sulthan Brothers. Bablu Aju is the cinematographer. The songs have been composed by Ankith Menon, while Johnkutty is the editor of the movie and Nithish Sahadev is the creative director.