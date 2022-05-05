Manju Warrier's complaint says Sanal Kumar Sasidharan pestered her with proposals

Actor Manju Warrier, who has filed a police complaint against director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, has stated that the filmmaker has been harassing her constantly by expressing his love for her.

In her complaint, she said the director began pestering her after she rejected his proposal. He would often make declarations of love via emails and on social media platforms, she alleged.

According to Manju, Sanal first proposed during the filming of his movie 'Kayyattam' which was headlined by her. Though she dismissed the proposal at the location itself, he began harassing her relentlessly with constant phone calls and messages.

When she blocked his phone calls and Whatsapp messages, he tried to make contact with her through emails and social media messages, she added.

Manju alleged that though she had warned him off several times, he refused to back out. He began making allegations about a threat to her life on social media when he was unable to get in touch with her, she said in the complaint.

The actor said she was forced to file the complaint with the police commissioner as she was fed up with the harassment she was facing from the director.

The police on Thursday afternoon arrested the director based on Manju's complaint. For some days now, Sanal has been alleging that Manju's life was under threat as she had testified in the conspiracy case to harm investigating officers, involving Dileep.