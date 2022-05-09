Hollywood actor Demi Moore posts pic of Mata Amritanandamayi on Mother's Day

Mata Amritanandamayi, popularly known as Amma, has followers across the globe. Now, Hollywood actor Demi Moore has shared a picture of her daughters and herself with the spiritual leader as part of Mother's Day.

She has also written a note along with the picture which has been posted on Twitter: 'Happy Mother’s Day! So grateful to those who show us the way of true unconditional love and nurturing and for my daughters who light my path with their loving!'

Actor Demi Moore who is known for her perfomances in movies like 'Ghost', 'Indecent Proposal' and 'Charlies Angels: Full Throttle', has visited India in the past to attend spiritual worshops of other leaders. This is the first time that Demi has posted a picture of herself with Mata Amritanandamayi.

Demi Moore has three daughters with her second husband and actor Bruce Willis- Rumer Glenn Willis, Scout LaRue Willis and Tallulah Belle Willis. She is als known to share a very close bond with her daughters. Though Demi later married Ashton Kutcher in 2005, they divorced in 2013.