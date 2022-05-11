Dulquer Salmaan looks superstylish in digital cover of 'Hello!' India magazine

Undoubtedly, Dulquer Salmaan is one of Mollywood's most stylish actors. His recent releases, both Malayalam and other languages, enjoyed success across the country solidifying his pan India image.

The 'Hey Sinamika' actor is going places and will next be seen in the Bollywood movie 'Chup: Revenge of the Artist' by filmmaker R Balki, alongside veteran actor Sunny Deol.

Now, the actor has made it to the digital cover of 'Hello! magazine's Indian edition. Dulquer is one of the few Malayali celebrities to do so in recent times.

He looks suave in a kimono jacket suit which he has worn with 'workwear trousers and mid-top elasticated extra-light treated lambskin shoes' by a leading menswear brand Ermenegildo Zegna. He also sports a Geraldo (AX2811) watch by Armani Exchange.

The magazine has described Dulquer as 'dashing, daring and dynamic'. Taking to social media, the 'Kurup' actor announced: 'Hello! After a long gap got to play some hair and fashion games. Happy days shooting and being interviewed for HELLO! India at the mirror in the sky Taj Falaknuma Palace!'