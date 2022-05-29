Shred Shreedhar’s ‘Reena Ki Kahani’ to be screened at MIFF-2022 on Monday

Thiruvananthapuram: ‘Reena Ki Kahani’, an internationally-acclaimed film by Keralite Shred Shreedhar, will be screened at the ongoing Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) on Monday.

The film, which deals realistically with the issue of human trafficking, is being exhibited in the National Competition Section under Animation film category at MIFF, which is taking place from May 29 to June 4. The nine-minute animation film based on the real life of young woman named Reena presents the shocking aspects of human trafficking.

Reena, a youngster belonging to a deprived background, dreams of a better life. However, she is trapped by a big racket that targets and exploits such vulnerable young women by giving them false promises. The film reveals how such rackets operate and force their victims to engage in criminal activities. Finally, the film shows how Reena is rescued from flesh trade.

Shreedhar, who produced as well as directed the film, said: “I am honoured for the film to be selected for screening at a prestigious event such as MIFF. Such screenings would hopefully attract mainstream media attention to the heinous crime of human trafficking.”

‘Reena Ki Kahani’ was earlier selected and won awards for best animation film at Mykonos International Film Festival, Crown International Festival (UK), the Second Kerala Short Film Festival, International Film Festival (Chennai) and second Mumbai IFF.